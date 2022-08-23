Johnny Gargano Asks WWE to Release his Entrance Music

This week on Monday Night Raw, a familiar winking logo burned straight through the dark of the WWE titantron as Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling. The former NXT Champion emerged from the entranceway to greet the Toronto crowd, proceeding to cut a promo explaining his decision to come back to WWE after letting his contract expire late last year. Gargano noted that he still has big dreams of being Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Champion, as well as wrestling at WrestleMania, and he wanted to show his newborn son that all those fantasies can be very much realized.

While he has yet to wrestle a match, Gargano's return is complete with everything that fans remember from his NXT days, with the biggest of those being his fan-favorite entrance music. Gargano used CFO$ "Rebel Heart" for just about his entire NXT run, briefly ditching it during his heel turn in 2020 and 2021. Gargano brought the music back once he turned face again, using it in the closing months of last year. Like many of his NXT peers, Gargano's exit from the company also meant the exit of his iconic theme song from music streaming platforms.

Now that he's back, Gargano is calling on WWE to reinstate "Rebel Heart" onto Apple Music and Spotify.

Let's get it back on Spotify and Apple Music for all the kind folks out there! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022

This went over well with WWE fans, as Gargano's replies were showered with plenty of W's and thank you's. On top of his urge to bring his music back to streaming, Gargano took the time to thank his fans for the reaction they gave him upon his return.

"Last night still feels like a dream.. Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me!" Gargano wrote. "You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Wrestling is so cool."

While Gargano's first opponent since returning remains to be seen, Johnny Wrestling teased a feud with former stablemate Theory last night. During his promo, Theory came out to confront Gargano, showing gratitude for helping him in NXT while also bringing up how he has already accomplished a number of Gargano's main roster goals. Gargano sarcastically agreed with Theory before striking him with a superkick and returning to the locker room.

Until that first match happens, ComicBook.com's Connor Casey has seven dream bouts ready and waiting for Johnny Wrestling.