Seven Johnny Gargano Matches We Need to See Now That He's Back in WWE

Johnny Gargano made his surprise return to the WWE during this week's Monday Night Raw, roughly nine months after allowing his previous contract to expire last December. Gargano now joins a promotion that looks vastly different from the one he left thanks to Vince McMahon's departure and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative. Under Levesque's booking, Gargano became one of the most decorated stars in NXT history and now has the chance to reach new heights on a bigger stage. Below are seven "Johnny Wrestling" matches that need to happen now that he's back in the promotion. Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Johnny Gargano vs. Theory (Photo: WWE) This is an obvious one given how Theory interrupted Gargano's return promo and got a superkick for his troubles. That Money in the Bank briefcase Theory is still carrying around could definitely spice things up if he decides to put it on the line... prevnext

DIY vs. The Usos (Photo: WWE) Against all odds, Gargano and Ciampa now find themselves together again on the main roster. And while a feud between the two seems inevitable, it'd also be great to see them reunite as the DIY tag team and try to break The Usos' hold on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. prevnext

Johnny Gargano vs. Roman Reigns (Photo: WWE) Gargano is the ultimate underdog, so why not match him up against the biggest dog in the yard? prevnext

Johnny Gargano vs. Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) Despite having similar in-ring styles and extensive independent wrestling backgrounds, Rollins and Gargano have never shared the ring outside of the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match. Let's fix that, shall we? prevnext

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae vs. Any Power Couple (Photo: WWE) Now that Gargano is back, it'd be great to see LeRae eventually make her way back to the WWE as well and remind everyone just how excellent she is in the ring. If and when that does happen, there are a number of interesting mixed tag team matchups out there involving other wrestling power couples including Edge & Beth Phoenix, The Miz & Maryse and Rollins & Becky Lynch. prevnext

Johnny Gargano vs. Kevin Owens (Photo: WWE) Now that Owens is back to his "Prizefighter" persona, Triple H has the opportunity to book two of his greatest NXT creations against one another. This is also — shockingly — a singles match that has never happened. prevnext