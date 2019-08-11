Johnny Gargano Dons Wolverine Gear for NXT TakeOver Toronto

Johnny Gargano’s time in the WWE has been full of plenty of highs and lows, and one of the reasons fans have come to love him over his time as part of the NXT roster is his open love of superheroes. Often showcasing his love of comics through his ring gear, fans have come to love seeing each of his appearances during NXT’s TakeOver pay-per-view events for his looks just as much as they love his work.

His latest shout out to comics certainly did not disappoint as Gargano’s gear for NXT TakeOver Toronto is a major shout out to Marvel’s Wolverine. Particularly a Wolverine that fans are sure to recognize as he goes for the bold blue and yellow look with three notable claw marks across the chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is this a great shout to the character alone, there’s an extra bit of goodness in this choice as Wolverine himself is from Canada. The current TakeOver is taking place in Toronto, Canada, and Gargano deciding to channel both Canada and the super healing mutant in order to get him in the right mind space to take on the NXT Champion Adam Cole in a fierce 2 out of 3 falls match.

Gargano has showed his love of Marvel in the past with ring gear inspired by Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and many others with various results. Fans are certainly hoping Wolverine helps him a bit more this time.

NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019 began airing live on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 10th at 7PM EST. The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by most streaming set top devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

