Karen Jarrett Addresses Marriage to Kurt Angle After Max Caster's Jeff Jarrett Rap

The latest rap from The Acclaimed's Max Caster has drawn another response from Karen Jarrett, but this time she's addressing her previous marriage to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw the heated rivalry between Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and The Acclaimed taken to another level as Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett's past, and how he's now married Kurt Angle's ex, Karen Jarrett. In a series of tweets, Karen Jarrett addressed her marriage to Kurt Angle and how he allegedly cheated on her and has "24 years of dirt" to back up her claims.

"We can start here… my marriage to Kurt was over LONG before Jeff and I started seeing each other," Karen Jarrett wrote. "We were legally separated at the time Kurt signed with TNA living in different homes. We got back together and I tried to get over the affairs among other things that went on in our marriage. But obviously wasn't able. Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn't steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few. Maybe Kurt will think twice before making threats, insulting/disrespecting my husband. I am done living in fear. I have 24 years of dirt I am ready to start unloading. I am done! #movingon."

Jarrett arrived in AEW mere months after being let go from his backstage position within WWE. He's working as both an on-screen talent and backstage as the Director of Business Development. He discussed how he wound up in the young promotion on an episode of My World last month.

"The pieces of the puzzle started to fall together and the behind the scenes role, as well as in front of the camera, all those pieces started to kind of fall in and it didn't happen overnight. This has kind of been a work in progress for quite some time. It wasn't something that just kind of happened overnight," Jarrett explained.

"I don't know if I'm more excited about the behind-the-scenes work or the executive work or all that, or the in-ring stuff because Karen texted me Wednesday, about one o'clock or 1:30, and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I feel like I'm a 19 year old rookie pacing around WMC TV studios.' I said, 'I'm nervous about tonight.' I'm thinking things through. I wanted it to go right. I wasn't all sure of that," he added. "So that's kind of one of the messages I want to throw out there. Folks, I've been doing it a long time, but I was as nervous as could be, and when the lights were restored in the ring, it was a surreal moment. The reaction had a little fresh coat of paint, little red guitar, little red and black guitar. It was really cool. I got a good crack on old Darby. I am super grateful. I'm excited. I'm ready to dig in, in all kinds of ways."