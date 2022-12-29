WWE Hall of Famer's Wife Calls Out AEW Over Max Caster's Latest Rap

The Acclaimed's latest diss track that aired on this week's AEW Dynamite was targeted at Jeff Jarrettand Jay Lethal as the two veterans are looking to dethrone Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Caster took a number of shots at Jarrett's past, including the fact that he wound up marrying Kurt Angle's ex-wife, Karen Jarrett. Caster's line directed at her went, "Failing upwards is just your way of live, and you're stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."

This prompted a response from Karen — "Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you've gotten started....." It's unclear if this is leading to Karen appearing on AEW TV, though she has plenty of experience working as a heel manager for both Kurt and Jarrett.

Jarrett arrived in AEW mere months after being let go from his backstage position within WWE. He's working as both an on-screen talent and backstage as the Director of Business Development. He discussed how he wound up in the young promotion on an episode of My World last month.

"The pieces of the puzzle started to fall together and the behind the scenes role, as well as in front of the camera, all those pieces started to kind of fall in and it didn't happen overnight. This has kind of been a work in progress for quite some time. It wasn't something that just kind of happened overnight," Jarrett explained.

"I don't know if I'm more excited about the behind-the-scenes work or the executive work or all that, or the in-ring stuff because Karen texted me Wednesday, about one o'clock or 1:30, and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I feel like I'm a 19 year old rookie pacing around WMC TV studios.' I said, 'I'm nervous about tonight.' I'm thinking things through. I wanted it to go right. I wasn't all sure of that," he added. "So that's kind of one of the messages I want to throw out there. Folks, I've been doing it a long time, but I was as nervous as could be, and when the lights were restored in the ring, it was a surreal moment. The reaction had a little fresh coat of paint, little red guitar, little red and black guitar. It was really cool. I got a good crack on old Darby. I am super grateful. I'm excited. I'm ready to dig in, in all kinds of ways."