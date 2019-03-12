Watch: Karl Anderson Responds to Reports That He and Luke Gallows Are Leaving WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were the subject of speculation over the weekend after PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reported the two had turned down “multi-million-dollar deals” and are expected to leave the WWE once their contracts expired later this year.

“From sources we have spoken to, part of the reason the pair are looking to exit is how they have been handled in recent years,” Johnson wrote on Friday. “While they were signed with great fanfare at the onset of 2016 and debuted in April of that year, the last several years have seen the team relegated to live events and inconsistent televised appearances and storylines. A planned WWE Network series starring the pair titled Botch Club was abruptly dropped after its debut episode as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One source pointed out that while the pair has been brought to TV, they aren’t currently even being booked on live events, claiming their removal followed initial meetings that didn’t lead to a new deal,” he continued.

Anderson responded to the rumors via social media on Monday, posting a video message from his son Cyrus.

Message from my 7 year old, Cylus..#DontBelieveEverythingYouRead

😂

He also said “please follow me on Instagram @sillycycy pic.twitter.com/AtiO7SBclE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 11, 2019

“My dad said don’t believe everything you read,” the young Anderson said in the video.

Originally debuting in 2002, Anderson rose to prominence in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the mid-2010s with Gallows as part of Bullet Club. Together the pair won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Tam Championships three times and signed as a team with the WWE alongside AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in early 2016. The pair debuted in April of that year and quickly teamed up with Styles to reform an offshoot of Bullet Club, simply known as The Club. The trio feuded with John Cena for a while before Styles was drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the 2016 WWE Draft.

THe pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships during the Royal Rumble pre-show in January 2017 and held the titles up until WrestleMania 33 before dropping them to the returning Hardy Boyz in a multi-team ladder match.

The team turned babyface in January 2018 when they briefly aligned themselves with Finn Balor, another former Bullet Club member. The two were drafted to SmackDown Live in April 2018 and briefly feuded with The Bludgeon Brothers over the SmackDown Tag Team Championships later in the year.

If Gallows and Anderson do end up leaving, the pair would join the likes of Hideo Itami, TJP, Arn Anderson and Tye Dillenger as recent departures from the company.