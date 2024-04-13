Kenny Omega Addresses "Brawl Out" and Where He Stands With CM Punk

Kenny Omega is opening up about his side of the "Brawl Out" fiasco between CM Punk and The Elite that followed the All Out pay-per-view in 2022. Omega took to his Twitch channel this week, getting candid about the situation and how he feels about Punk now. He also explained that he felt his duty as an EVP at the time was to help de-escalate the situation, but in 2024, he feels "undeserving" of the EVP title.

"I thought my duty as EVP during 'Brawl Out' would be to enter the situation while there was chaos, de-escalate it, and create a peaceful environment for everyone," he said, noting that he was able to at least get Punk's dog Larry out of the crossfire if nothing else, which he believed to be important because he views pets like family.

"Unfortunately, try as I may, things were too chaotic for me to be able to do anything by my own power ... I also thought of myself as a liability because ... I just played a lot of contact sports and I've gotten into jiu-jitsu and boxing and mixed martial arts ... When you're in an environment like that, sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will wanna throw hands. I am unfortunately – or fortunately – a believer of it ... I'm actually a believer of fighting. I am, and that sounds terrible to say which is why, like, don't make me an EVP in 2024. We can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel that sometimes that's how you have to settle things."

Omega added that there have been situations in his career where he believes a disagreement could have benefitted from a scrap, that in a contained scenario it can be "conducive for a positive work environment." On his end, he doesn't feel that he and Punk have issues with each other, and that if it wasn't for another factor, they probably could have resolved their issues that night.

"We were never bad. Honestly, if it wasn't for a complete other factor, we would have been able to have that talk on the night of 'Brawl Out'. There's no issue between him and I, as far as I know ... I don't wanna seem stand off-ish or secretive about what happened. Yes, there's legalities and all that stuff, but even if there wasn't ... I'm actually not a huge fan of pulling back the curtain on stuff that doesn't need to be public."

CM Punk was fired from AEW ahead of All Out 2023 after an altercation at AEW All In between himself and Jack Perry. AEW recently shared some of that CCTV footage live on Dynamite to help further the storyline between the Young Bucks and FTR. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November and has been heavily involved in storylines with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Though he's currently out injured from the Royal Rumble, he's well on his way in recovery, attacking McIntyre at WrestleMania.