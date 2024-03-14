Kenny Omega Would Still Like To Wrestle Seth Rollins, Reveals Scrapped Match With NOAH Star

While out on injury, Kenny Omega has started a project that has been years in the making -- his Twitch channel. Omega is a huge gamer and has often shared that with fans over the years. On TheCleanersCorner, he shares some of his favorite games with his audience in a very laidback format. The channel has also given him an outlet to be interactive with fans. During one of his recent streams, he revealed the names of two stars he'd like to get into the ring with. First being the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and NOAH's Kenoh. Omega discussed scrapped plans to face Kenoh before he got injured.

"Seth [Rollins] would be a great guy to wrestle with," Omega said. "Kenoh. Kenoh is a shame because that was penciled for an event. I guess I'll just say it. The Kenoh match could have actually happened. It's my fault I'm sick right now. It would have happened a couple of days ago, actually. It's a shame. He's a great wrestler."

In December following a singles match against Ethan Page on AEW Collision, Omega would appear on AEW Dynamite the next week but something appeared off with the former AEW World Champion. In footage recorded by fans in attendance, he seemed out of it. Shortly after, he was admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a severe case of diverticulitis that according to Omega could have had catastrophic consequences if he had waited 24 more hours to get looked at. According to his doctors, he was very close to getting a blood infection and there was a risk of him dying.

Omega is currently on the mend but there is no return timetable in sight. He recently stated on his Twitch that while he's had some improvements in his condition, he's not out of the woods yet and had to undergo another round of emergency treatment. "For two weeks, I was feeling great. I ran into a bit of a roadblock and I had to get some emergency treatment again. Well, I wouldn't say it's two steps forward, two steps back, but maybe it's one and a half steps back. I'm better than where I was, but I'm not sure how much improvement I made."

