AEW's Kenny Omega Praises Kurt Angle: "He's the Most Complete Wrestler of All Time"

While on one of his recent Twitch livestreams, AEW's Kenny Omega shared high praise for a certain gold-medal winning olympian turned multi-time world champion -- Kurt Angle. Omega calls him the "most complete" wrestler of all time and even goes as far as to call him his favorite.

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest – I can't even say just in-ring, for me he's the most complete wrestler of all time," Omega said. "He's my favorite. He's my go-to guy to study, for me being an athletic guy that wants to be able to mesh well and complement every wrestling style. But also not – I'm also, of course, anyone who's familiar with me here in chat, I'm not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things. And that's what I loved a lot about what Kurt did on TV."

Over the years, Angle has been incredibly vocal about how big of a fan of Omega he is. In 2019, Angle told Forbes that a match with Omega is on his dream match list. "Oh, gosh, that's one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought "wow this guy's incredible." He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well." Following Omega's praise on his Twitch, Angle caught wind of the clip and responded. "Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue," he wrote.

Angle retired from in-ring competition in 2019 following a match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. He began his career in 1998 and by early 1999 was brought in by WWE, becoming European and Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, a four-time WWE Heavyweight Champion, a World Heavyweight Champion and a tag team champion. By 2006 he had joined forces with TNA until 2016. During his time with the company he became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and an X-Division Champion.

Omega is currently sidelined with diverticulitis which he was hospitalized for back in December. Omega admitted that had he waited another 24 hours, he would have developed a severe blood infection that could have resulted in death. Although there is no timetable for his in-ring return, AEW President Tony Khan recently told Comicbook.com that they're "optimistic" about a return. "I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan noted. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."