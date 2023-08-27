AEW All In: Jack Perry Takes On-Air Shots at CM Punk, Punk Reportedly Responds With Physical Confrontation Backstage

Jack Perry took some shots at CM Punk over real glass during his match at All In: London, which reportedly led to a physical confrontation with Punk backstage

The first match of AEW All In: London delivered new Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, and the second match of the day delivered some thrilling spots and some unexpected drama. Jack Perry and Hook would battle for the FTW Championship, and during the match there was a car involved. Perry would hit an homage to RVD on the car, and then he would bang on the windshield and say "See this right here? Real glass! Go cry me a river." That was aimed at CM Punk over some reported issues backstage at Collision over using real glass in a spot, but Fightful is reporting that there was also an issue between the two backstage at All In.

The report says that there was a physical confrontation between Punk and Perry right before Punk went through the curtain for his match against Samoa Joe. While more details aren't available yet, this follows a previous report of issues between Punk and Perry over using real glass in a segment during AEW Collision, so it seems those issues haven't gone away in the time since.

"Real Glass. Go cry me a river!"



SHOTS FIRED LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NBvnZmJYM7 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 27, 2023

It's likely that we'll see this turned into some sort of program between Punk and Perry now that this has become more than just a small spat, especially now that Perry has thrown a shot live at a pay-per-view. Perry hasn't had a large presence on Collision, but if this does become an angle based on their real-life issues, then perhaps that will change moving forward.

Perrry would lose the match and the FTW Championship to Hook, while Punk would defeat Samoa Joe and retain his Real World's Championship. Over the past few months, Punk has been feuding with Joe and Ricky Starks, so perhaps he will move to a feud with Perry next. There could be more to Perry vs Hook to complete before that happens, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the full card and updated results for All In below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (C) vs MJF and Adam Cole

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) def. Samoa Joe

AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (C) vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London is streaming right now on pay-per-view.

Are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!