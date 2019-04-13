Kenny Omega Explains Why He Didn’t Work G1 Supercard at MSG

There’s no doubt that when the majority of fans bought tickets to the G1 Supercard show for Madison Square Garden, they expected to see Kenny Omega, Cody, and The Young Bucks on the show.

However, Omega and company went on to start All Elite Wrestling in the period between the ticket on sale and the show itself. Though Omega’s new deal with AEW does not prevent him from taking outside bookings, such as G1 Supercard, he and the rest of The Elite were absent from the MSG show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with POST Wrestling’s John Pollack, Omega talked about his decision to not work the show despite the fact that he could have.

“I would very much love to be a part of everything, not only [the G1 Climax in Dallas, Texas], but the Madison Square Garden show, the G1, all of those things, but then I’m burning the candle at both ends,” Omega admitted. “And on top of that, sometimes, there may be a conflict of interest. I mean, I could go there, but there are all these storylines in place and I think New Japan, with how they book so longterm, they have a direction and a plan and knowing that we have our hands completely full, overly full, with what we have to do – it’s a huge undertaking – it’s probably best that we focus on our own things for now and just know that on both sides, the door is mutually open.”

That said, despite his recent exit from New Japan, it sounds like Omega wants to continue working in Japan until he’s done wrestling.

“I mean, I have a sentimental attachment to the country, and the people, of course, and to the see the amount of joy as something as simple as one of my matches can bring to a person in that country. That’s really important to me and even though I may not be able to accomplish many more accolades, and that I’ve checked off almost every box that there is to check in Japan, that doesn’t mean I want to pack up and move on from Japan. I’d love to keep coming back till I take my last bump, to Japan. But there are things that I feel like I can still do and that I even have a responsibility to do in professional wrestling.” Omega added, “and that requires me to take the next step, which is AEW and pursue that to its full extent.”

Check out the full interview in the video below.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]