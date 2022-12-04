Wrestling Fans Help Kevin Nash Reach Milestone to Honor His Son

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Tamara Nash, tragically died from cardiac arrest at the age of 26 back in October. He had recently started working alongside Kevin on the Kliq This podcast, and the former WWF Champion took to social media this weekend for a plea to fans to honor his son. Kevin explained, "I never ask for anything. But I'm asking anyone that is willing to subscribe to my podcast 'Kliq This'. My son passed away 6 weeks ago and he wanted to 100k subscribers so he could get a plaque from YouTube. I want to put it next to his urn. Thank you."

Within two hours, fans had rallied to show their support for the Nash family and gave the YouTube channel enough subscribers to break the 100k threshold. As of Sunday afternoon, the channel is up to 130,000 subscribers.

I can't thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You've brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!! — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 4, 2022

Nash explained his son's death on an episode of the podcast, saying it was caused by alcohol withdrawal syndrome. He said, "The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital — doctors and nurses — I thank you.

"We both decided that we were going to stop drinking so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey. I don't think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it," he added.

Back in March, Nash also lost his best friend Scott Hall when the wrestling legend suffered three heart attacks. Nash posted a touching tribute to Instagram.

"When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......a lot that disliked us," he wrote. "We were the 'Outsiders' but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.' As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."