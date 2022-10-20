Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.

No cause of death was given in the statement. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

This story is developing...