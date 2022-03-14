Kevin Nash Shares Heartbreaking Update In Scott Hall Tribute

Scott Hall is going to be removed from life support soon, according to fellow WWE Hall of Famer and real-life best friend Kevin Nash. News broke on Sunday that Hall, who went in for surgery for a broken hip a couple of weeks back, suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night and needed to be placed on life support. Both fans and wrestlers have since offered their support for “The Bad Guy” on social media, praying that he’d be able to pull through.

Nash wrote, “Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

He then talked about their decision to leave the WWF together in 1996 and join WCW. That move would eventually result in the formation of the New World Order, leading to WCW’s most lucrative era of the Monday Night Wars.

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……a lot that disliked us,” he added. “We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

The pair were both inducted into the Hall of Fame for the second time in their careers when the NWO was inducted as a faction in the Class of 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on Hall as they become available.