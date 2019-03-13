Kofi Kingston Responds to Vince McMahon’s Gauntlet Challenge

Kofi Kingston will challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, but only if he can overcome Vince McMahon near-insurmountable challenge.

McMahon told Kingston during SmackDown Live on Tuesday night that he’ll have to run a gauntlet match next week against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro and Rowan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve always known that my road to the WWE Championship was never going to be an easy one, but next weeks gauntlet match will be a tough and seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb…so let’s get our mountain boots on and get to climbing. #LFG — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 13, 2019

Based on Kingston’s reaction on Twitter, he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’ve always known that my road to the WWE Championship was never going to be an easy one, but next weeks gauntlet match will be a tough and seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb…so let’s get our mountain boots on and get to climbing,” he wrote.

After spending the last few years as a tag team wrestler alongside Big E and Xavier Woods, Kingston inserted himself into the world championship picture when he was subbed in for an injured Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match back in mid-February. In a span of one week Kingston lasted an hour in a gauntlet match against the other chamber opponents (pinning Bryan, Jeff Hardy and Joe), made it to the final two inside the chamber match and pinned Bryan in a tag match to initially earn a title shot at Fastlane.

Vince McMahon thought otherwise, removing Kingston from the match and subbing in Kevin Owens. His reasoning at the time was that Kingston wasn’t a big enough draw at the box office.

McMahon continued to toy with Kingston at Fastlane. Midway through the show he told The New Day that he was making the WWE Championship match a triple threat and told Kingston to hurry out to the ring for the match. Kingston obliged, only to be told that he was now in a handicap match against The Bar. After getting beaten down for five minutes, The New Day wound up knocked out in and around the ring by Cesaro, Sheamus, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!