Kurt Angle Reportedly Training for In-Ring Return

On Monday, Stephanie McMahon put Kurt Angle‘s General Manager duties on ice and sent him on a mandatory “vacation.” The decision seemed to have come from nowhere but it may be tied to Angle making a return to the ring.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite Audio noted Angle is preparing for another run and his forced absence could be the beginning of that chapter.

“Unless something has changed in the last 48 hours or so, Kurt Angle had been training for another return match. So it could be that this is the beginning of that storyline to bring him back to the wrestling ring. So either to move him temporarily from the General Manager or remove him completely from the General Manager and have him wrestle every now and again.”

This comes on heels of Tuesday’s news that Angle is missing Toronto’s Raw next week due to legal issues. It’s possible both of these stories wind up being true, but in just 48 hours, Angle’s soft suspension is driving the rumor mill.

The 49-year old Angle last competed at WrestleMania 34 when he tagged with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In the months since Angle’s physicality has been limited to being judo tossed by Rousey.

It’s hard to guess where this is heading, but it feels like Stephanie McMahon will drive this plot. In light of Raw’s news, Angle did make this post to Instagram:

“I’m really sorry that I won’t be on Monday Night Raw for a little while. I enjoyed every minute of it with the WWEUniverse. I was told by @stephaniemcmahon that I need a vacation. I don’t know if it’s temporary or permanent. I Hope I will be back sooner than later. Thank you WWEUniverse. Much Love. #itstrue,” he wrote.

Early rumors have Angle setting up a match with his replacement, Baron Corbin. As of now, Corbin is acting as interim General Manager and is, as expected, doing a horrible job. As Stephanie McMahon’s proverbial yes man, Corbin is going out of his way to corrupt Raw. Look for this trend to continue as Raws heels will be handed opportunities, no matter how unfair. Eventually, this should lead to Angle returning t seek justice not just for his forced “vacation” but to resto balance to Raw’s front office.

It’s unclear as to when Agle will be back. It’s possible he returns before Hell in a Cell, but at this moment details are limited.

