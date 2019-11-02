Lance Storm Returning To WWE As Backstage Producer

Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Lance Storm will be returning to the company soon as a backstage producer.

Storm confirmed the news on his Twitter page on Saturday. There had been rumors that Storm was preparing to return to WWE ever since he abruptly announced that his wrestling school, the Storm Wrestling Academy, was closing earlier this year.

For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 2, 2019

Storm’s wrestling academy trained several prominent wrestling stars during its brief history, including Peyton Royce, Tenille Dashwood, Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan, Taya Valkyrie, and Chelsea Green.

Storm first rose to national prominence as a member of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). While with ECW, Storm became a three time tag team champion alongside Chris Candido and Justin Credible. His team with Credible as the Impact Players was the highlight of his time in the promotion.

Storm made his way to WCW in 2000 and had a prominent role with the promotion during its final year of existence. He won the WCW Cruiserweight, Hardcore, and United States Championships, holding them all simultaneously. Storm also formed the Team Canada stable during this time.

Following the closing of WCW, Storm turned to WWE. Always seen as a fantastic wrestler between the ropes but known for a generally quiet personality, WWE positioned him as a heel with little personality or sense of humor. He later worked in the Un-Americans stable. Storms time in WWE was highlighted by his Intercontinental Champion victory, as well as four tag team championship reigns (with Sean Morley, William Regal, and Christian).

Storm wrestled sporadically on the independent scene between 2005 and 2016. Earlier this year, he had a brief stint with Impact Wrestling as a backstage producer, the same role he will now take on at WWE.