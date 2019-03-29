Linda McMahon Leaving Role as Head of Small Business Administration

The McMahon Family and the Trump Administration continues to add new chapters together as Linda McMahon is stepping down at the SBA’s administrator. McMahon is expected to take over the Trump-supporting super PAC, America First Action, in order to bolster the president’s bid for re-election in 2020.

On Friday, Politico broke the original news by writing McMahon will be in charge of the super PAC’s quest to raise around $1 billion for Trump’s upcoming campaign. Trump himself had this today later that afternoon:

“Linda McMahon has done an incredible job as the head of the Small Business Administration, she has been a superstar,” Mr. Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago. “… She’ll be leaving, she’s going to go and help us with a very very important year-and-a-half that we have coming up,” Trump said from Mara-a-Lago.

The president said that McMahon’s replacement will be announced soon. Apparently, there are rumors suggesting that if Trump wins in 2020, then McMahon will earn a promotion within the Presidential Cabinet and take over as the Secretary of Commerce as Wilbur Ross is expected to be ousted.

McMahon’s inclusion in Trump’s 2016 cabinet raised eyebrows as she—unconventionally—made a name for herself as the matriarch of WWE. As the wife of Vince McMahon, Linda found herself part of the wrestling circus on occasion, with her most significant spot coming when her husband had her sedated and put in a wheelchair as part of an angle for WrestleMania 17.

Trump would have his own WrestleMania moment at WM23 when his victory in the Battle of the Billionaires allowed him to shave Vince McMahon’s head. Six years later he’d be inducted into the WWE Hall of fame.

Trump and the McMahon’s relationship dates back to the 1980s when Trump Plaza hosted both WrestleMania IV and V. 30 years later, the relationship seems as robust as ever as Linda McMahon will enter the trenches in the name of getting Trump his second term.