Logan Paul's Already Back in the Gym After Injury at WWE Crown Jewel

Many who watched WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event were complementary of Logan Paul's performance in the match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, especially when considering that it was only his third match since signing with WWE. Unfortunately, Paul revealed that during the match he had suffered an injury to his MCL, meniscus, and possibly ACL. While we haven't received any additional details on those injuries, it is promising to see Paul already in the gym rehabbing those injuries, and it might hint that he won't require surgery.

You can see the photos in the post below (via @Andrew_Ravens) and this could be a promising sign that Paul wasn't as injured as initially thought. If he did end up tearing his ACL he would require surgery, and he would likely be out of action for quite some time.

Logan Paul is already doing rehab following Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/ktZhJ4K7OY — Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) November 9, 2022

If the ACL isn't torn and he can allow the MCL and meniscus to heal without surgery, he might only be out a few months. Paul nor WWE have released any additional details on Paul's injury, but we'll keep you posted if they do.

Paul received immense praise for the match against Reigns, and while the injury occurred half way through according to Paul, you wouldn't have known it. Paul pulled off several impressive maneuvers throughout the match, including the spot that had him smashing Reigns through a table from the top rope as he was taking a video on his phone on the way down, which WWE would release on social media later that night.

As for his next opponent will be after he recovers from his injuries, there are several interesting possibilities depending on which way WWE wants to go for him, but we'll have to wait and see. Could he face Austin Theory, or maybe someone like Ricochet, Karrion Kross, or Kevin Owens? Just throwing out a few names that might be interesting, but curious to know what you all think as well.

Who do you want to see Paul face next in WWE? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling News