AEW's Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker Are Married

Congratulations are in order for two of AEW's own, Ruby Soho and 2Point0's Angelo Parker. Over the last few months the two had gotten closer to one another in a storyline but many fans were surprised to learn that their relationship doesn't end when they get off screen. At a recent taping for Rampage, Soho joined Parker in the ring to reveal that she's actually pregnant. The two embraced in the tender moment shared with fans all around the world. The couple's real life story led to Soho being kicked out of The Outcasts by Saraya and Harley Cameron.

Prior to their pregnancy announcement, Soho last wrestled back in February, teaming with Saraya against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.She joined AEW back in 2021 at AEW All Out, which also boasted the huge debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Parker, meanwhile, recently revealed on an episode of Ring of Honor that he was thinking about "retiring" before he got the news. Now he's realized that there's a lot more for him to fight for. He and his tag team partner Matt Menard called out the Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett who are the ROH Tag Team Champions.

(Photo: AEW)

Over the weekend the soon to be parents tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by many familiar wrestling faces. AEW's Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, Luther, Serena Deeb, John Silver, Bryce Remsburg as well as WWE's Nikki Cross were all in attendance for the special day. Additionally, there was a special Riott Squad reunion with both Liv Morgan and Valhalla shared snaps of the three of them together.

In a recent interview, Morgan reflected on her relationship with Soho and Valhalla (real name Sarah Rowe) when they were tagging together in WWE. She explained she owes "so much" to the both of them for taking her under their wing. "And I had the Riott Squad with me, I owe so much to Ruby and Sarah for taking me under their wing and guiding me and teaching me," Morgan said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. "So I feel like around that time is when I really progressed and also we were doing so many live events it's like when you're doing so many reps it's hard not to get better because we were just working so much."

Check out some photos from the big day below.

TayJay Forever!

Mr. and Mrs. Parker

Congrats to the new beautiful couple pic.twitter.com/f71DkPG8QS — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) May 19, 2024

Three's a Riott

The Riott Squad reunited over the weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r2wHN2cr1Q — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) May 19, 2024

Wrestling Reunion

Comicbook sends our congratulations to both Ruby and Angelo on their magical day.