Logan Paul Announces He's "Retiring" From Boxing to Focus on the WWE

Logan Paul has made a name for himself across several different industries, including the boxing ring. The former YouTuber has had four career fights (two professional) which have all been major money draws and is coming off of a controversial DQ win over MMA fighter Dillon Dannis last month. Despite finally grabbing his first win, it sounds like Paul is set to hang his boxing gloves up in favor of a different fighting ring. WWE fans will either be delighted or annoyed to learn that Logan Paul is going to focus on becoming a full-time wrestler with the company.

In a new interview with Fox Business, Paul said, "Yeah, I think I've retired from boxing" before joking that he'd gone "25-0" in his career in the ring. That number is obviously made up, but speaks to Paul's skill as an entertainer even if his boxing prowess doesn't always live up to his hype. He also claimed, "There's no more money in boxing. Every company's going broke. So full-time wrestler."

Logan Paul says he plans to retire from boxing to wrestle full-time in the WWE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9mwXRNB9q1 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 13, 2023

While it's probably safe to take Paul at his word, it is worth noting that the tone of the interview was very tongue-in-cheek, with Paul saying he beat Rey Mysterio "fair and square" for the US Title at the Crown Jewel event. Anyone who watched the match will remember that Paul actually used brass knuckles to score the victory, which is definitely against the WWE's rules. Paul has also made a career out of not taking things very seriously, so it's just as likely that this is a bit and he'll be back in the boxing ring very soon, though his short run in the WWE has made it clear that he excels in the sports entertainment industry much more than he does in the pure sports world.

What's Next for Logan Paul in the WWE?

Now that Paul is a WWE champion, he can't just disappear from programming. The company's next Premium Live Event is Survivor Series: WarGames, which is set to air on November 25. Currently, eight Paul or Mysterio have a match scheduled for the event, so it's possible that we'll see a rematch happen there. If that does turn out to be the case, Paul will start to appear on weekly shows soon as the WWE looks to build up hype ahead of the event. He wasn't at last week's Smackdown, but that could change this week if the WWE wants to bring out the big guns after a somewhat ho-hum week after Crown Jewel.

Either way, Paul is going to start appearing soon. The WWE can't waste him picking up a championship, especially in an underhanded way. Plus, with the build to WrestleMania starting relatively soon, the WWE bookers will definitely want to get Paul on the card for its biggest show of the year.