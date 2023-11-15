Logan Paul Wants a "30-Feet High" Dive in WWE

Logan Paul has continued to stun fans with his in-ring ability. The social media star first jumped into the squared circle at WWE WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz en route to a tag victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. During that contest, Paul landed frog splashes, blockbusters, and a trio of suplexes, emphasizing that he was far from the typical "celebrity" wrestler that fans had grown accustomed to. Paul continued to impress later that year with announce table dives on Miz and Roman Reigns. He added to his highlight reel in 2023 with a mid-air clothesline collision with Ricochet.

Logan Paul's Death-Defying WWE Aspirations

(Photo: WWE)

The Maverick wants to go higher.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul re-emphasized his desire to take a leap from the the top of a cage.

"I'm trying to do some Mick Foley-type stuff off the top the cage onto a table from 30-feet high," Paul said. "Jeff Hardy type s--t. Swanton bomb. That's what I want to do. I want to do it with the endeavor or pursuit of getting more belts."

Paul's desire to go harder comes with the cost of more practice. The current WWE United States Champion is 28 years old, which while still young, is on the older side of just getting into the professional wrestling industry.

"I want to keep going harder. That's my thing and potentially my problem. While I don't have the experience of my peers, I'd like to go to the PC [WWE Performance Center] and start training, maybe make some more appearances on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, so I can get that respect and maybe get that experience," Paul continued. "Even though I am late to the game. I'm extremely late. The one thing I can do, and am excited to do, is anything risky. I'm ballsy. I don't give a f--k. I will send it. I love entertainment. I will close my eyes and just go. That can be risky, and I have to be reeled in sometimes by the producers and the people at WWE."

Paul captured the WWE United States Championship earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel. He has yet to appear live on WWE TV since and its currently unclear as to when he will make his first defense of the star-spangled gold.