Watch: Behind the Scenes Look at WWE SummerSlam Features Jake Paul, Brandi Rhodes and More

The biggest party of the summer is in the rear view. WWE SummerSlam went down this past weekend at Detroit's Ford Field. While the show as a whole received a mixed response from fans, the consequences of the match results have helped shift the course of WWE's storylines moving forward. In the women's division, Bianca Belair dethroned Asuka to become WWE Women's Champion minutes before losing the title to a Money in the Bank cash-in from IYO SKY. Michael Cole declared that LA Knight had "arrived" after his Slim Jim Battle Royal victory. Jimmy Uso kickstarted a brotherly feud with Jey when he cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

All these on-screen moments helped make this year's WWE SummerSlam the most successful non-WrestleMania premium live event in company history. WWE packed nearly 60,000 fans into Ford Field for the show and had a number of record-breaking sponsorship deals to boot.

To celebrate the event's success, WWE took fans behind the scenes of WWE SummerSlam in a new YouTube video. The montage features Logan Paul FaceTiming his brother, boxer Jake Paul, ahead of the show, Jey Uso soaking in the empty stadium atmosphere, IYO SKY minutes before and after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, and more.

You can watch the highlights below...

Perhaps the most notable moment in the montage is Logan Paul's trash talk immediately after his victory over Ricochet. Paul called out ESPN for ranking him as the tenth best wrestler under 30 years old, as he claimed that he was the best in the world regardless of age. He then dared anyone on the WWE roster to follow his match with Ricochet, and according to general fan sentiment, there were few matches that received as much acclaim as that opening bout. Paul was in a rush out of the arena as he was flying to Dallas to watch his brother's boxing match against Nate Diaz, which he arrived in time for.

Brandi Rhodes also makes a cameo. She was shown supporting her husband, Cody Rhodes, and embraced him shortly after his victory over Brock Lesnar.

WWE SummerSlam is available for replay on Peacock.

WWE SummerSlam Results