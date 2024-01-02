Major Free Agent Expected to Return to WWE After Quitting the Company

It appears that a former WWE superstar is expected to return to the company in their upcoming free agency. According to a report from Fightful Select, Knockouts Champion Trinity (formerly Naomi in WWE) is going to be a free agent soon, and WWE sources think there's a good chance she will end up back in the company. In fact, many sources claimed they expected that to happen, and sources within Impact Wrestling stated they expected it to happen sooner rather than later. One WWE source stated that "something huge would have to happen for her to not end up back in WWE sooner than later, but this is a crazy free agent period."

Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut in April of 2023, and it didn't take long for her to mix it up with some of Impact's biggest stars. That would eventually lead to a match against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary, where Trinity was able to take down Purrazzo and become the new Knockouts Champion.

If Trinity does end up leaving, it's unclear if that will happen ahead of the company's upcoming rebranding to TNA or if it will happen at the big TNA kickoff pay-per-view Hard to Kill. Hard to Kill seems much more likely, but we'll have to wait and see. There were previous reports that WWE was confident they could get Trinity back in the company much sooner, but then WWE had a hiring freeze and couldn't bring anyone else in.

Trinity walked out alongside Mercedes Mone and left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships behind ahead of a Monday Night Raw, but while WWE did address the situation during the following episodes of Raw and SmackDown, Mone and Trinity have yet to publically address the situation in any sort of great detail.

Trinity did address her departure from WWE a bit in an interview with NBC Chicago, and she also revealed why she decided to join Impact Wrestling. "I've been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around," Trinity said (H/T Fightful). "It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be."

"I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it's allowed me to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I've got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I'm excited and ready to step into this new chapter," Trinity said.

"Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming," Trinity said. "And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion."

