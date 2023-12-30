WWE: Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Return Talks Have Reportedly Fallen Apart

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride regarding what's next for Mercedes Monè, and that rollercoaster has just taken another unexpected turn. There have been a few teases from Monè that seemed to indicate something regarding WWE, but now a report from Fightful Select has put the brakes on that possibility. According to the report, WWE sources have claimed that while Monè and WWE were in talks for a return to the company, they claim that talks fell apart between the two sides, and they are no longer in active negotiations regarding her return. As for what's next, another source believes she will appear somewhere else imminently.

As for the negotiations, the report states that the dialogue was friendly between Monè and WWE, but the back-and-forth failed to progress, and WWE sources claim that their side walked as a result. If Monè is going to appear somewhere else soon, there are a number of opportunities that would be perfect for a big return or debut.

The most immediate option is AEW, as the company is holding its final pay-per-view of the year tomorrow in AEW Worlds End. A previous report stated that there was initially a plan for Monè to work with AEW, but that those plans were no longer happening. This latest development could have an effect on that of course, and if Monè were to debut, Worlds End would be a rather perfect place to do so.

There's also New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company that is close to her heart and one that she's already experienced success in earlier this year. Monè was poised to become the NJPW Strong Women's Champion before her ankle injury, and she could easily pick up where she left off and continue her world tour. Plus, Wrestle Kingdom is right around the corner, and that would also be a brilliant place for her grand return.

Then there's TNA, which is making its return in January with the hard To Kill pay-per-view. That will be the first pay-per-view under the TNA branding after leaving Impact Wrestling in the past, and TNA has teased a major signing. If they could pull that off, Monè could end up appearing at Hard to Kill and help kick off the new era in style, and that would also bring her into the same company as Trinity, who left WWE alongside Monè.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but there's also always the chance that none of this ends up happening and Monè ends up appearing in WWE again. There was a lot of similar back and forth regarding CM Punk returning to WWE, and just when it seemed like that wasn't happening it came together and became a reality. The same could end up being true of Monè and WWE, as anything seems to be possible in this always chaotic wrestling world.

