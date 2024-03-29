Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander Make Shocking Return to TNA

At a recent set of TNA television tapings at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia, fans got a real surprise when Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander returned to the promotion after quite a few months away. De Lander, who replaced Ash By Elegance, competed in a #1 Contendership 8-4-1 match for a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship. After her team was victorious, she defeated the other three women in the fatal four-way to earn her title opportunity.

Many of the women involved in that match were also in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill in January. Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Havok, Jody Threat, Masha Slamovich, Rosemary and Xia Brookside whom all competed on this week's episode of TNA -- are either established talent in TNA that have won many championships or stars on the rise. De Lander has made a few appearances in TNA prior to this, most recently on their Down Under tour in Australia where she defeated Killer Kelly.

De Lander was able to win the #1 Contendership match due to a certain "Deathmatch King" that was lurking around the 2300 Arena. As De Lander and Threat were battling in the ring, Cardona slid in and gave Threat the "Rough Ryder" before sliding back out -- something that the referee hadn't seen. His return shocked fans in attendance as Cardona hasn't competed in TNA since October of 2023 in the "Call Your Shot" Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. After debuting at Hard to Kill 2021, he finished his full-time obligations with the company in January of 2023.

TNA's next PLE is Rebellion which takes place April 20 at the Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada where De Lander will get her shot at the title. Jordynne Grace, the current TNA Knockouts Champion, is set to compete in Australia days before that event on April 12 for Starrcast Downunder at Mickie James' HER event. Grace defends the title against Australian native Delta. De Lander is also on that lineup so it's likely there will be some sort of interaction ahead of their match. At Bret Hart's Australian Stampede event, Moose defends the TNA World Title against Josh Alexander.

Mickie James' HER Card:

Mickie James vs. Vix Crow (FKA Alicia Fox)

OPW Women's Tag Team Championships : PPK (c) vs. Backslide Girls (WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano will present the titles to the winners)

: PPK (c) vs. Backslide Girls (WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano will present the titles to the winners) AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Lady Flammer (c) vs Steph De Lander vs. Jody Threat

Lady Flammer (c) vs Steph De Lander vs. Jody Threat Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessica Troy

OPW Women's Championship: Erika Reid (c) vs. Lizzy Evo

Erika Reid (c) vs. Lizzy Evo Lisa Marie Varon's Six-Pack Challenge: Lena Kross vs. Tarlee vs. Aysha vs. Charli Evans vs. TBA vs. TBA (Winner earns an OPW Women's title shot)

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Delta

Tickets for TNA Rebellion in Las Vegas are currently available via Ticketmaster.