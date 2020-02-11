Matt Hardy Says Goodbye After Getting Attacked on WWE Raw Segment

It looks like this week’s Monday Night Raw will mark the last time Matt Hardy steps foot inside of a WWE ring, at least for the foreseeable future. The tag team wrestling legend confronted Randy Orton over the Edge attack from two weeks ago, and wound up getting a Con-Chair-To from “The Viper.” Hardy took to Twitter after the segment with a photo from just before the attack, adding the caption, “Goodbye.” For those who don’t know Hardy’s current WWE contract is set to expire in early March, and he’s made numerous comments about wrapping up his time with the promotion both on Twitter and on his personal YouTube channel.

“I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way,” Hardy wrote back in December. “I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the end of the night reports began popping up that the segment was used to write Hardy off of television weeks before the end of his contract.

While we all figured this was the case, I’m told tonight’s segment with Matt Hardy was done to write him off WWE TV for now. This would certainly explain that tease in the video he released today which hints at the idea of him being AEW’s “Exalted One.” https://t.co/NkAbPQ7biO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2020

Hardy has recently been working on a YouTube series titled “Free The Delete,” where his “Woken” persona has been destroyed and he’s been forced to try and reinvent himself. He made it clear during a separate video that the meaning behind the series is very real.

“To everyone out there that is watching ‘Free The Delete,’ which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you’ve been enjoying them. I’ve been doing them in a very specific way where… I think in the professional wrestling business now if you’re or a performer or especially if you’re a promoter and you’re putting together events, we serve two masters,” Hardy said. “I think there’s the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what’s going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That’s one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there’s train wrecks along the way.

“There’s two masters we’re serving, and the point that I was saying was in ‘Free The Delete’ I’m trying to cater to both of those. That’s kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. … So if you see something in ‘Free The Delete’ that stands out and you think, ‘Maybe this means something?’ It means something.”