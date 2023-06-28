Mercedes Moné Makes Movie Debut in The Collective Trailer

Mercedes Moné is making her feature film debut in the Tom DeNucci-directed The Collective, and now we have our first trailer for the project. As you can see in the video below, The Collective revolves around a group of lethal assassins that have their hands in everything, and no target is off-limits. The group welcomes a new recruit into the fold named Sam Alexander (played by Lucas Till), but the trailer also gives us our first look at Mercedes' role in the film. Mercedes is another agent who is working with Ruby Rose, and she sends some guys in to face off against Alexander. We also see her throw down a bit with a knife, but the trailer cuts away before we can see more.

The trailer is action-packed and there looks to be a host of big action set pieces throughout. Hopefully, we'll get another look soon, but in the meantime, you can watch the full trailer below. The Collective is directed by DeNucci and is based on a script by writers Jason James and Matthew Rogers. You can find the official synopsis below.

"A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires," reads the official synopsis of the film. "With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander."

Moné also recently returned to the Star Wars world in The Mandalorian season 3 as Koska Reeves, and she looks to play a role moving forward as well. In a preview interview with TV Insider, she revealed that she hopes to reprise Reeves in the future outside of just Television, and would love to take the character into a Mandalorian movie down the line.

"Besides freakin' Star Wars, I would love to be in a movie," Monè explained when asked what would be her dream role. "I would love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie. That would be incredible. I would love to be in any type of series like Fast & Furious, anything my brother would like. He likes action movies." She added of her Star Wars experience, "I can't believe I'm in two of the greatest universes ever. Wrestling universe and Star Wars universe have the craziest and best fans of all time."

Mine also talked about debuting in this new persona at Wrestle Kingdom, and since then she's only continued to soar. "It's cool to see how quick it was, the turnaround to go from another name and character I've done for ten years to now be Mercedes Monè, and to see that instantly trend," Monè continued. "Just people obviously caring and wanting to see my match with KAIRI was cool. For it to sell out, with that match being the only thing announced at that time, was amazing. I know my fans always love and support me, so I knew it was going to do well, but it was kind of a shock to see how quickly it went that well."

Are you excited for The Collective? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things movies and wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!