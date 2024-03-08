Mercedes Moné Expects a Sasha Banks WWE Return "One Day"

Mercedes Moné is days away from returning to weekly wrestling television. Earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling announced a special edition of AEW Dynamite entitled AEW Big Business. Beyond the fact that the show will be emanating from Moné's hometown arena, AEW has made extra efforts to make fans aware of the imminent debut, regularly saying AEW Big Business will take place in "Boss-ton," a play on Moné's "The Boss" nickname. Moné herself has not shied away from the blatant teases, regularly dropping "big business" in social media posts. The build to the show has been reminiscent to the lead up to AEW Rampage: The First Dance, where AEW made it all but confirmed that CM Punk would debut on the broadcast.

Moné's AEW debut has been a long time coming, as she has been linked to the company for nearly five years. Every time the former Sasha Banks had reported frustrations with WWE, rumors would swirl that she would take her talents to AEW upon the opportunity presenting itself. Those frustrations boiled over in May 2022 when she walked out of WWE, never to be seen on a WWE show again.

Mercedes Moné Anticipates WWE Return

The Boss has loose ends to tie up in WWE.

In a deleted line from her recent appearance on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Mercedes Moné noted she believes fans have not seen the last of her in a WWE ring.

"I know I'm going to be back there one day. It's not over," Moné said. "I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling in a lot of places."

Competing as Sasha Banks in WWE, Moné cemented herself as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the 21st century, She captured WWE gold on 10 occasions, including six WWE Women's Championship reigns. She went on to main-event WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1, competing against Bianca Belair in the first one-on-one women's match to close the show.

Outside of WWE, Moné's "unfinished business" lies in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Her NJPW run ended up lasting just about five months, as an ankle injury shelved her before she could really hit her stride. While she did appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné has yet to wrestle on the Far East's biggest event.

Moné is expected to make her AEW debut at AEW Big Business on Wednesday, March 13th.