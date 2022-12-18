Mick Foley Sends Touching Message to The Rock After This Week's Young Rock Episode

This week's Young Rock celebrated Christmas with three short stories spread across the show's trio of time periods. The last of them was set in 1997 and had to with Mick Foley, famous for his love of Santa Claus and all things Christmas. The story sees Foley teach Johnson that he's passionate about the holiday because it's the season of giving, and that the best presents are using your time and talent to help others.

The real-life Foley was touched by the episode, as he posted a heartfelt message from his Facebook page. Foley wrote, "I'm not sure words can do justice to how grateful I'm feeling after watching last night's episode of #YoungRock While I've had some special wrestling moments in front of thousands, last night's moment was just me, alone in my hotel, tears in my eyes, as I watched an actor portraying me (doing a fine job, too) teaching Dwayne Johnson's character a lesson about the gift of Christmas giving.

ROCK & SOCK: a true connection I’m not sure words can do justice to how grateful I’m feeling after watching last... Posted by Mick Foley on Saturday, December 17, 2022

"It's funny, because there was a time – many, many years ago – when I wondered if [Johnson] appreciated me. Well, brother, he has answered that question in the affirmative so many times, in so many ways that I feel foolish for having ever wondered. In turn, my respect and admiration for Dwayne Johnson has only grown over the years – as has my appreciation for the incredible moments we shared together – on the road, in the ring, and on the microphone," he continued, speaking directly to his former tag team partner. "Thank you Rock, for being so good to me. Your kind words – in person, on social media, in texts and VM's, have meant so much to me. If I did in fact, teach you a lesson about giving, it is one you have paid forward a thousand times over. Merry Christmas, my friend."

Foley and Johnson's history with the ring was a staple of WWE's Attitude Era, ranging from their violent battles over the WWF Championship to their three reigns as WWF World Tag Team Champion while working together as the Rock 'n' Sock Connection from 1999-2000. New episodes of Young Rock air on Fridays on NBC.