Mick Foley Wants to Win the WWE 24/7 Championship at Raw Reunion

Mick Foley will be one of the many former WWE Superstars who will appear on Monday Night Raw this week as part of the Raw Reunion. But while WWE hasn’t announced what it intends to do with so many big names appearing on the show, Foley seems to have a plan in mind.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Saturday promising that he’d win the WWE 24/7 Championship at some point during the night.

I’m not coming back to #RAW just for the sake of coming back. I’m coming back to bring my baby home! #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/5O7Tm5qsgP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2019

R-Truth, the reigning 24/7 Champion, seemed to take notice.

Back in May Foley was the one who introduced WWE’s newest championship during an episode of Raw. He helped crown the first champion by stating whichever wrestler ran into the ring and grabbed the title would be named champ, which turned out to be Titus O’Neil. Truth would end that same episode of Raw as the 24/7 Champion, kicking off his first of nine reigns with the title.

Truth appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con this week alongside more than half a dozen wrestlers, and wound up defending the title from sneak attacks against both Drake Maverick and The Hurricane.

The veteran wrestler discussed his success with the title in a recent interview with Edge and Christian.

I’ve been loving it man. It gives me a chance to release. I can be funny, I can be entertaining; I am getting more views doing this than a wrestling match,” Truth said. “I’m having a ball. I’m glad I can take something that everybody thought was the ugliest thing in the world — everybody loves it now. The title is not ugly, it just has a different look. I get to have so much fun with it and it can be never ending with me.

“The fact that I love most about it is that it gets a lot of the guys you don’t see TV time,” he added. “I even asked creative about using the guys more, using Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as my bodyguards. Creative would say to me, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they want to pin you?’ I’d tell them, ‘Well, you don’t want this ugly title, you want the tag team titles.’ They would respond with, ‘Yeah, he’s right!’ That’s funny, comedy stuff. Things like that, there are so many things we can do with the 24/7 title. I don’t want to do the same thing [each week] because it’ll get boring.”