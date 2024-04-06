Mike Rotunda Leads WWE Tribute to Bray Wyatt at Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE inducted a host of amazing individuals into this year's Hall of Fame class, including the U.S. Express team of Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham. Rotunda and Windham were introduced by Taylor and Mika Rotunda, who couldn't have been more thrilled to celebrate them. Before they brought them out, Taylor and Mika paid tribute to their brother Windham Rotunda, known to the WWE Universe as the legendary Bray Wyatt. Taylor (known in WWE as Bo Dallas) took a moment to acknowledge Bray, saying that while he may not be on the stage, he is here. Then Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda led the crowd in a tribute to his son, with the arena putting up their phones and lights for a firefly tribute.

Taylor said, "We would be remiss not to take a moment to acknowledge Wyndham Rotunda. Also known as Bray Wyatt. Should also be standing on this stage with us tonight. He may not be on this stage, but we know he's here." After Mike and Barry's speech, Mike said "I wish that our son Windham could have been here, he would have liked to see his old man go in the Hall of Fame." Then he led the crowd and Wyatt's music played as the fireflies rang out.

"I wish that our son Windham could have been here, he would have liked to see his old man go in the Hall of Fame."



Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, leads a touching tribute to his son with the help of Barry Windham and the WWE Universe. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/h2aqUwV5WN — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

After Windham's tragic passing, WWE paid tribute to him on SmackDown and through a number of videos from Wyatt's friends in WWE, including Drew McIntyre. McIntyre spoke of the time he got to spend alongside Windham in FCW as they made their way to WWE, and you can find an excerpt from his tribute below.

"It was FCW for us, Florida Championship Wrestling before it was NXT," McIntyre said. "I still remember the first time we met in a Gym, I don't think it exists anymore, where FCW used to be. Like Sheamus and I met Windham, clicked with him right away. You can tell by the way everyone's talking, the friendliest guy in the world. An amazing gem and such a brother. Wade Barrett said it in his tweet about him. During those times, you know we didn't have any money. We were job scared. FCW wasn't like NXT. It was like we lived on our own little island and we just had each other. We built some really strong bonds with each other during that period, and I see some of the clips and memories that are amazing from everybody's experience with him and how he always had this promo ability. He was always that good at it. That is not exactly true."

"In our early 20s, we were all terrible. I remember Wade and I particularly used to run out to Dusty's promo class when Dusty first started in FCW," McIntyre said. "Tried to get our promos out the way early so we could watch everyone else, and I remember every week for a period Windham and a gentleman called Vic Adams I believe he was called had a tag team and they were a detective agency for some reason, and the promos went on for like 15, 20 minutes of like nothing. And at the end they always said, I can't remember the name of the detective agency, but there was such and such detective agency back in business. And he'd be clear and I'd be like, why are we in business in the first place? (Laughs)."

"I try to remember these positive memories man, because during these kind of times, like you build this bond that lasts forever, and no matter how much time would pass, you'd have to talk all the time, you'd have to text all the time. But you'd see each other and it's like no time had passed at all because you'd been in the trenches together," McIntyre said. "We were brothers, you were boys, you were cowboys, and we grew up together. To see the ups and we both went through our lives, personally and professionally and to see we'd finally made it, we'd finally succeeded in both ways, this makes this that much harder. Because he'd done it. He succeeded, and it's just not fair. We should be going to the wedding, not a funeral."

"Trying to stay positive. I'm trying to keep a smile going. I can't stop thinking about Jojo. I can't stop thinking about the kids. Career-wise, I don't have to say it, everyone else says it. That's not in doubt. The fans will remember forever, but it was up to us to keep his memory alive," McIntyre said. "Who he was backstage. What he meant to everybody, and the older you get, the more you realize that you don't have as many friends as you thought you did. And...Wyndham, thank you for always being my friend. I hope we get to see you again, but we're gonna keep your memory alive, and I love you."