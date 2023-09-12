JoJo Offerman Pays Tribute to Late Partner Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of Bray Wyatt. The real-life Windham Rotunda passed away in August following a heart attack. Wyatt had been dealing with a pre-existing heart condition that was exacerbated by a COVID-19 diagnosis. Love for the former WWE Champion flooded social media in the minutes after news of his passing surfaced, as talent from across the industry shared messages praising Wyatt as a creator, a friend, and a father. Tributes were far and wide on WWE television in the weeks to come, as superstars donned "WINDHAM" arm bands and paid homage to his various catchphrases and in-ring mannerisms during their matches.

Bray Wyatt's Wife, JoJo Offerman, Pays Tribute to Late Partner

(Photo: @joseann_alexie)

Taking to Instagram, JoJo Offerman shared pictures of herself and Bray Wyatt alongside an emotional tribute to her late partner.

"I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday," Offerman wrote. "I'm so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate."

Offerman spent eight years in WWE, primarily working as a ring announcer. She and Wyatt began a relationship in the mid-2010s and had two children together. The two got engaged in April 2022 until Wyatt's death this past August.

"Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day," Offerman continued. "He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world. That's another thing, he was the BEST daddy to Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. Family was EVERYTHING to him.

"Windham knew me better than I knew myself and he always knew how to calm my storm, as I did for him. He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it. I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have. I will always love you Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again."