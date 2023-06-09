NBC Cancels Young Rock After Three Seasons

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's childhood to his professional wrestling career has been chronicled in a recreated capacity on NBC's Young Rock for the past three years. The series debuted in 2021 and utilized the likes of Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, and Rocky Johnson in its first season before aging DJ up to his teenage years and spotlighting his early squared circle days. The most recent season captured Rock's heel run during WWF's Attitude Era, showcasing him in his Intercontinental Title feud against Triple H and his days as the leader of the Nation of Domination.

Fans had said that Young Rock Season 3 felt like a series finale, and whether it intended to be or not, that is exactly what it ended up being. As reported by Variety, NBC has cancelled Young Rock after three seasons.

Young Rock Season 3 failed to sustain the viewership momentum the series had in previous installments, averaging just around 1.4 million viewers compared to Season 2's 2.23 million per episode and Season 1's impressive 3 million viewers each week.

While Young Rock was more about Johnson's life rather than he himself, the wrestler turned actor did make numerous appearances in the show. Young Rock was the closest wrestling fans got to a Rock return to the ring in recent years, as he has not appeared on a WWE broadcast since October 2019.

Many have clamored for Rocky to lace up his boots one last time to clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to determine the true head of the Anoa'i table. Rock has teased making this happen on a couple of occasions, but only when asked directly about it. While promoting Black Adam, Rock both acknowledged Reigns and declared himself the true head of the table. Within Young Rock itself, a young Reigns (Joe Anoa'i) was seen trying to put Rock in a head lock before Rock noted that a match between them could only happen at WrestleMania.

In the meantime, Rock is busy with a full-time movie schedule as he recently wrapped production on Red One and is gearing up to play a live-action Maui in a reimagining of Moana. Beyond that, Rock recently rejoined the Fast and Furious franchise and will reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in a future film.

The full series of Young Rock is currently streaming on Peacock.