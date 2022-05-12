Young Rock Renewed for Season 3 By NBC

✖

Young Rock, the NBC series that covers different eras of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life, has been given the green light for a third season according to a new report from Deadline on Thursday. The show's second season has centered three time periods — 1983 as Johnson's father, Rocky, find success and challenges in the WWF, 1987 while Johnson is in high school in Nashville and 1996, where after failing to find success in the Canadian Football League Johnson opts to enter the world of professional wrestling.

A recent episode showed the '96 Johnson (played by Uli Latukefu) undergo a tryout match with the WWF, which featured actors portraying wrestling legends like Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley and Triple H. Trailers for the season have confirmed that his official WWF debut at the 1996 Survivor Series pay-per-view in Madison Square Garden will also be featured.

Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE head writer and the executive producer for the show, confirmed in an interview with ComicBook prior to Season 2 that, should it get a third season, it would cover Johnson's time in WWE's famous "Attitude Era." Johnson became one of the company's top stars thanks to his rivalries with Austin and Triple H, main eventing multiple WrestleManias and winning nine world championships before making his way to Hollywood for a career in acting.

"Oh, definitely," Gewirtz said regarding the Attitude Era in Season 3. "We strategically put just a quick little second of a clip in there in the new trailer, kind of like Princess Leia in The Force Awakens trailer. We just wanted to give a quick, 'Oh my God, what was that?' moment of seeing Rocky Maivia making his grand entrance at Survivor Series '96. We get to that and potentially more stuff this season without really giving anything away. Hopefully Season Three and beyond, at least in that timeline with Uli (Latukefu), we could really explore that. Uli, who plays 23-year-old Dwayne, he's really just an athletic freak. He took to wrestling so quickly that if Vince [McMahon] wanted to take a look at him and bring him into WWE, I'm sure he would achieve success really quickly. I don't think he's going to do that. But if he wanted to, he probably could."

