Young Rock's Latest Episode Ends in a Screwjob Finish

The latest episode of the NBC series Young Rock once again focused around a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson living in Hawaii in 1982. The episode centers around a cliffhanger from several weeks back, in which Rocky Johnson debated jumping from Lia Maivia's (his mother in-law) promotion to rival promoter Greg Yao, who had already stolen away King Kong Bundy and Junkyard Dog. He meets with Yao even after Maivia promises to put the company's top championship on him in an upcoming battle royal.

Fast forward to the final moments of the match at the end of the episode where Johnson has seemingly won, only for The Iron Sheik to reveal he was never eliminated. He quickly learns that the finish had been changed without his knowledge. The episode then cuts to a previous scene, revealing that Maivia saw Rocky meeting with Yao and seemingly taking him up on his offer. It turned out the opposite was true, and "The Soul Man" got a bit of payback by taking Yao's flamboyant yellow cowboy boots.

Maivia doesn't learn this part until after the match was over. Johnson storms off as she realizes her mistake.

Johnson tweeted along with fans throughout the episode.

Let’s just say in many ways, she embodied those “philosophies and actions” 🥃

But, like the mob that life can often catch up with you.

As you’ll see in our upcoming episodes with my notorious (yet loving;) grandmother. #youngrock https://t.co/HZ3A2ftD7B — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 31, 2021

The rest of the episode centers around young Dwayne spending the day with Andre The Giant.

The 8th Wonder of the World & the punk scrub known as lil’ Dewey. Andre was a hero of mine.

And for some reason he took a liking to me too & always treated me like his own son. Maybe because we both had afros✊🏾🤣 Very special #YoungRock TONIGHT-@NBC 8/7c.#MyDayWithAndre🖤 pic.twitter.com/uxXWNRhdMe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 30, 2021

Johnson also shared a number of photos ahead of the episode from when it was taped.