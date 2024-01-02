Nia Jax Bloodies Becky Lynch in WWE Raw Grudge Match

In 2018 ahead of the Survivor Series PLE, the WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw teams met in an in-ring brawl. Nia Jax famously punched Becky Lynch in the face, breaking her nose. That bloody moment would propel Lynch to absolute stardom in WWE as she stepped into her persona as "The Man." A true act of resilience, it proved that Lynch was willing to do anything to achieve her dreams, even if she has to suffer a broken nose.

Since Jax has returned to WWE and Lynch has been dominating the women's division after the birth of her daughter, both women are once again in the same place, this time on the same brand. Leading up to the match on WWE Raw, Jax was adamant that Lynch needed the match more than she did and that if it wasn't for her, Lynch wouldn't be where she is in WWE today. The two opened up the first WWE Raw of the year, Day 1, with their highly anticipated grudge match.

Lynch once again showed that resilient spirit in the match as she tried her hardest to overcome Jax. She got a few offensive moves in, including a flurry of punches, a sunset flip, drop-kick, the disarm-her, and an attempted manhandle slam off the top rope. After a few minutes of control, Jax stopped her in her tracks. In the second half of the match it seemed Lynch was once again gaining momentum but Jax wasn't going to let that happen. Instead, she punched her square in the face yet again throwing Lynch right back into that career-making moment from 2018. This time "The Irresistible Force" busted her lip open and started her 2024 off with an upset win over one of the biggest women's wrestlers in the world as she finished Lynch off with her finishing maneuver The Annihilator.

This is without a doubt Jax's biggest win to date since returning to WWE full-time in September. With this shocking win, Jax remains undefeated in her televised singles matches since her big return. She's defeated a number of other dominating women on the roster since her return, including Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Shayna Baszler.

