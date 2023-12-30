AEW Star Reportedly Finishing Up with Company at Worlds End, Could Show Up at WWE Day 1

AEW is gearing up for its final pay-per-view of 2023 in Worlds End, where fans hope to see some epic matches and get some forward movement on major storylines. If a new report is true, the event will also include an AEW star's final match in the company, and they could be showing up in WWE rather soon. WrestlePurists is reporting that Andrade El Idolo is expected by many in the company to finish up with AEW after his match at Worlds End, and many believe he is headed back to WWE. Some think it could happen as soon as WWE's Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, and one WWE source expects him to join the company imminently.

On Twitter, WrestlePurists wrote, "According to WrestlePurists sources, Andrade El Idolo is expected by many in AEW to finish up with the company tonight at World's End. He is also believed by many within AEW to be heading back to WWE. Some think it could happen as soon as the Day 1 RAW. A WWE source we spoken to is aware of the talk surrounding Andrade and is expecting him to join the company imminently."

Andrade has been in a storyline involving CJ Perry and recently became her first client since she debuted with the company. That also put Andrade square in the middle of Perry and Miro, who was rather upset when she made her AEW debut and hasn't taken kindly to Andrade working with her. Now Andrade and Miro will face off at Worlds End one-on-one.

Andrade got some welcome shine during the Continental Classic, and early on in his AEW run he also appeared quite a bit on Television. Unfortunately, there were bigger gaps of time where he wasn't featured as heavily during his time with the company, and there were also some rough patches along the way involving Sammy Guevara. Andrade was a big part of AEW Collision when it first launched, and was expected to be a fixture of the then CM Punk-led show, but since Punk's departure, the show has become less focused on a specific roster.

If Andrade is indeed headed to WWE right after, Day 1 would be a perfect way to make a big impression, so we'll just have to wait and see. Fans can see how his storyline wraps up tonight at Worlds End, and you can find the full card below.

AEW Worlds End

FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal (Future AEW TNT Championship Match

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Riho

No Disqualification AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (C) vs. Abadon

AEW Continental Classic Championship Final: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs), Big Bill and Ricky Starks

