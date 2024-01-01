Former WWE Superstar Debuts New Name and Character for New Year's Day

A former WWE Superstar is getting ready for a new run outside of WWE with the debut of a new name and character for New Year's Day 2024! The most recent slate of prominent releases from WWE following its merger with the UFC in 2023 have reached the end of their respective non-competes, and that means many of the released talents are now preparing for their lives outside of WWE and moving forward with other promotions and programs. Fans have seen how many of these talents have already kicked things off, and a new name is now entering the fray.

Former WWE Superstar Elias has shared his first promo announcing his new direction in 2024 as he puts the Elias character to rest and emerges as "Elijah." The package teases a darker character for the music-based wrestler seen in the WWE, but it's currently unclear as to how far these changes will go. But with the promo showing off his new character, it's clear that he's ready to take on new bookings for any promotion that would be willing to take him on. Check out the introduction to Elijah below.

WWE Superstars Released in 2023

The recent list of released WWE Superstars (many of who have already begun their post-WWE careers) included the following:

Mustafa Ali

Emma

Riddick Moss

Rick Boogs

Aliyah

Elias

Top Dolla

Shelton Benjamin

Dolph Ziggler

Quincy Elliot

Bryson Montana

Dana Brooke

Mace

Mansoor

Dabba Kato

Yulisa Leon

Shanky

Daniel McArthur

Kevin Ventura-Cortez

Alexis Gray

When Elijah was released by the WWE last Fall, the star took to X to share the following message to fans (and confirmed one long held theory about his Ezekiel character), "From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It's been a blast. God is Good!"

Fans had been curious to see what kind of direction many of these released WWE Superstars would take next, and that means that 2024 is going to be a very interesting year to see how it all plays out with many of the promotions available today. What are you hoping to see from Elijah in the wrestling world in 2024? Let us know all of your thoughts about his first post-WWE promo in the comments!