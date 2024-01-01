Mercedes Moné AKA Sasha Banks Expected to Join AEW

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling as Mercedes Moné according to a new report! Ever since Sasha Banks vacated her half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside former WWE Superstar Naomi, fans have been glued to their screens to see where the superstars would end up next. Banks began popping up in other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling under the new in-ring name of Mercedes Moné, and fans have been waiting to see whether or not that would lead to an eventual signing with All Elite Wrestling. But it's been a wild route to get there.

Things changed in 2023 as following Endeavor's acquisition of the WWE, and Paul Levesque (Triple H) taking over as head of creative for WWE products, it seemed like there was a chance that Moné could return to the WWE as Sasha Banks in the near future. But following a report of the talks between the WWE and Moné falling apart, all signs now point to the star signing with AEW in the very, very near future. But it could still go either way.

(Photo: NJPW)

Mercedes Moné to Sign With AEW?

According to Fightful Select, Moné is close to coming to a decision about her in-ring future. Following up a report about her talks with WWE falling apart (which they cite the two sides were "far apart" on their respective terms), Moné has continued to have conversations with All Elite Wrestling. Their sources also note that AEW is her "likely landing point" but can't confirm whether or not a deal has been officially signed. Going even further to say that it's not official until it's official, according to one of their sources.

This falls in line with previous reports of Moné's current asking price is one of the largest contracts in women's wrestling to date, but there has yet to be a concrete report on that front. This report also notes that the "Former WWe Champion" teased to appear on WWE Monday Night Raw on Day 1 is not Sasha Banks either, so that's another potential tease towards AEW. But as fans have seen with the likes of other major free agents like CM Punk, it's not a done deal until it is.

Do you want to see Mercedes Moné join the AEW roster or return to the WWE as Sasha Banks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!