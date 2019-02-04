Nia Jax Squashes Rumor of Backstage Heat With R-Truth

Nia Jax made a splash back at the Royal Rumble when she attacked R-Truth during the Men’s Royal Rumble match and stole his No. 30 entrant spot.

Days after the show a rumor was started by WWE commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler that there was legitimate beef between the two, as he claimed Truth was furious about the attack backstage.

“This got real heat for real. She blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face-first into that wall,” Lawler said. “He was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good.”

Jax even played into the rumor, tweeting out “Hahahaha!!!! You guys STAY talking about me!! Well since it’s super cold outside give me ALL THE HEAT.”

But on Sunday Jax opted to squash the rumor, posting photos of herself and Truth talking backstage.

Jax managed to eliminate Mustafa Ali in the match befor being attacked by Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio, the last of whom eliminated her by kicking her off the apron.

The former Raw Women’s Champion’s appearance in the match led some fans to question whether or not WWE was easing up on their policy of not having intergender matches. Jax continued that speculation on Monday Night Raw last week when she interrupted Dean Ambrose during a promo and tossed him out of the ring.

While numerous wrestling fans have given their support to the idea, given that intergender matches have become a staple of the independent wrestling scene, one of WWE’s biggest names came out against it.

In a recent radio interview, Charlotte Flair said she wasn’t interested in being involved in that type of match.

“When I’ve been asked the question, ‘Do you want to wrestle the guys?’ I say ‘no’ because it’s easy to wrestle a guy,” Flair said. “It’s easy entertainment, It’s harder to tell a good story with all female talent. But I thought Nia looked like a star and she killed it. She added a lot to the Men’s Rumble. I don’t think they could have thrown anyone in there. A lot of it had to do with Nia’s presence and size. She could handle it. Maybe it will open the doors but I don’t think it should be happening every week. It has to be once a year or it takes away from the uniqueness of it.”