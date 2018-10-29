Nia Jax Conquers 19 Others at WWE Evolution

The first-ever all women’s WWE PPV event, Evolution, featured a 20 woman over the top rope battle royal in the first hour of the show, and a familiar face to the main event scene walked out on top.

WWE advertised the fact that the winner of the match would go on to receive a future women’s championship shot. Following Sunday’s bout, we now know that will be Nia Jax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final four in the match ended up being somewhat of a surprise, as WWE legend Ivory made it all the way to that point. The other three were Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and Ember Moon.

Or so we thought. Soon after Ivory and Snuka were eliminated, leaving just Moon and Jax in the ring, in ran Zelina Vega who had apparently been laying on the outside since earlier in the battle royal but had never actually been eliminated.

After Vega was thrown out of the ring in a brutal looking spot by Jax, we were down to Moon and Jax once again.

After a valiant fight by Moon, Jax was able to throw out her competition and win the match.

Following the match, Jax was congratulated on the outside of the ring by the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and did an interview in the ring talking about the honor of winning such a big match at the first all women’s WWE PPV event. She also called out the winner of Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella later in the evening.