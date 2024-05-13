Criminal Case Against AEW's Cash Wheeler Over 2023 Arrest Dropped

Last summer AEW star Cash Wheeler was involved in what was deemed to be a "road rage" altercation try the prosecution. That incident would see him get arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. His arrest came just days before AEW's biggest show that they've done to date, AEW All In, nearly jeopardizing the scheduled Tag Team Championship match between FTR and the Young Bucks. A warrant for his arrest was issues on July 28 and he plead not guilty via his attorney with the circuit court on August 3. On August 17 he turned himself in and he was arraigned the next day. Wheeler was able to fly overseas to do the match as planned and it didn't stop the audience from poking fun at the wrestler who still has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Wheeler's case has been sitting idle since then but back in February it was announced that he was facing criminal charges for the incident that occurred. A trial was scheduled for May 20 but that will no longer take place. His case was deemed "Nolle Prosequi" this afternoon according the the prosecutor's filing. The Latin phrase is used in legal cases where the prosecution has opted to drop the case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon, May 14, but all of that was canceled after the decision was made.

Throughout the entire case, Wheeler has plead not guilty to his charges. Wheeler allegedly "flashed a gun" at the other party and as claimed by his attorney during his court proceedings, Wheeler did not know the other party involved. As the incident took place in Florida, if Wheeler had been found guilty during the trial, he would have faced up to five years in prison as well as five years probation and a $5,000 fine.

Florida's Orange County, where the incident occurred, released the following incident report from Cpl. Mitchell Bowhay: