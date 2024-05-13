Next Generation Member of The Bloodline Seeking WWE Contract, Shuts Down Joining AEW

Zilla Fatu wants to link up with his family when the time is right.

WWE might as well be the Anoa'i family business. The global leader in sports-entertainment has employed four generations of this Samoan dynasty, beginning in the 1970s with The Wild Samoans and "High Chief" Peter Maivia and continuing into the Attitude Era in the form of Rikishi and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While the Anoa'i heritage has always been mentioned on WWE programming, it has never received stronger representation than in the 2020s thanks to Roman Reigns's spearheading of The Bloodline, a faction comprised of family members The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey Uso have since left the group, and Reigns remains absent from WWE programming following his loss at WWE WrestleMania 40.

That has left the keys to The Bloodline in the hands of Solo Sikoa, who has recruited spiritual cousins Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the ranks. That brotherly duo, collectively known in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Guerrillas of Destiny, are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Haku, a wrestler that has no direct blood affiliation to the Anoa'is but is referred to as "Uncle Tonga" by The Rock.

Zilla Fatu Aims For WWE Contract

As fans await the arrival of Jacob Fatu, another member of The Bloodline working on the independent circuit has his eyes on WWE.

Speaking to Joey Franchize, Zilla Fatu, son of Umaga and cousin to Solo Sikoa and The Usos, made it clear that he is aiming to land with WWE more than any other company.

"WWE, uce. That's the main one," Zilla said. "Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE."

Zilla is less than one year into his wrestling career, having only wrestled his debut match back in July 2023. He has nine total contests under his belt, the majority of which have gone down in Game Changer Wrestling. He trains at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, a school that has produced stars like WWE's Roxanne Perez and AEW's Bryan Keith.

Considering his family's deep roots within WWE, Zilla noted that he doesn't want to "break that cycle" by going to AEW.

"I don't want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don't want to break that cycle," Zilla continued. "It just gotta make sense because everybody's journey is different. My journey's different. My story's way different from Solo's, from The Usos', from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. My story, I got a whole other chapter. I'm sitting on a whole other side of the table."