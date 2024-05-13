AEW Star Medically Cleared, Teases Imminent Return

Back in March AEW star Anthony Henry, part of the Workhorsemen tag team, revealed that he suffered a broken jaw during an independent match. It halted any imminent plans for himself and the tag team in AEW as they'd just begun getting their footing on television. Henry later revealed that he and JD Drake were supposed to take part in the tag team title tournament which was the Young Bucks defeat FTR in their fourth overall match to become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Henry has been documenting his recovery on social media, revealing that he is now cleared to compete. He also sent a cryptic message to fans, noting he "might" make his return this week. "Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week...keep your eyes open! #workhorsemen," Henry wrote on X.

During his recovery AEW had done something uncharacteristic when they decided to release several wrestlers. It came as a surprise because AEW President Tony Khan has explained in the past that he'd rather wrestlers run down their current contracts and he'd just opt to not renew them. Instead, Henry was among the released talent while his tag team partner Drake remained. AEW faced a lot of backlash online for his release in particular which caused Khan to later reverse the decision. Khan noted on a media call that he was having to make "tough decisions" in the restructuring of AEW as they aim to continue their expansion.

Upon his release, Henry wrote at the time: "The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a workhorseman."

It remains unclear if Henry's return will be inside of an AEW ring or on the independents. He's been competing in the promotion since 2021 when the days of AEW Dark were still alive and well. During he and Drake's time wrestling for AEW prior to their signing, they faced stars like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Sting, Top Flight, the Lucha Bros, and FTR. They had been featured pretty regularly on Ring of Honor as well.

