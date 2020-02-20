NXT Champion Adam Cole Would Love to Retire Triple H

Adam Cole survived NXT TakeOver: Portland with his NXT Championship reign intact. And now that he’s knocking on the door of setting the reign for longest run with the title, people are starting to ask him what other ways he’d like to make history. In a new interview with Steel Chair Magazine, Cole was asked about the possibility of facing Triple H in his final WWE match, which Cole loved sound of. The Florida native made a name for himself on the independent scene working in CZW, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and New Japan, and over the last year he’s firmly established himself as the Black & Gold Brand’s biggest heel.

“Anybody on our roster would agree,” Cole said. “We all idolized Triple H or Shawn Michaels as kids, and now we’ve grown up, we’re working together with them. We’re really getting to see their minds and not only how smart they are, but how much they absolutely love this job. I wouldn’t pass that up for the world, that absolutely is something that I would love to do. I know many NXT talents feel the same way, and I definitely know a bunch of fans would love it.”

He also mused ove rthe idea of a match with Shawn Michaels, which was teased back when Cole was first trying to win the NXT title from Drew McIntyre.

“Shawn Michaels was a giant inspiration for me, not only as a young fan but as a young wrestler before I even met him,” he said. “Getting to come to NXT and then working under him has been just an absolute dream come true to me. He is the greatest performer to ever do this, but he’s also one of the greatest minds, just listening to him in the way he thinks about wrestling. It kind of has restrained my thoughts in certain aspects of how I want to perform, how I want to wrestle, and things like that. The stuff I’ve learned from him has just been absolutely invaluable. I’ve said time and time again, he’s been one of my absolute favourite mentors and really helped me quite a bit. Shawn Michaels, I owe him a lot, especially for these past two years in NXT.”

