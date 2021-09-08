NXT's MSK Retain Their Tag Team Championships, Burch and Lorcan Betrayed

✖

It was a night full of Championship gold on tonight's NXT, as MASK put their titles on the line against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, who just returned from injury a few weeks ago. Early on it was Lorcan and Burch who looked in control, isolating Carter and keeping him grounded and unable to utilize his speed. Carter got the upper hand briefly enough to get a tag to Lee, who came in with a vengeance and turned the momentum in their favor. Then Lorcan managed to get a tagged back in Carter to their corner and tag Burch in, and they teamed up to hit Carter with big chops and an attempted double clothesline, but Carter countered and hit a gorgeous spiral splash to take them both out.

Then Lee was tagged in and Carter and Lee sent Lorcan and Burch hard to the floor outside the ring. Lorcan and Burch would regain control and once again isolate Carter from Lee, unleashing big chops that you could hear in Wyoming.

Carter tried to fight back but his punches were just not as effective as Lorcan's, and after a taunt to Lee Lorcan took Carter back to their corner.

Burch tagged in and then after a chop, Lorcan tagged in, and they continued this until they went for another clothesline. Carter got Lorcan out of the ring and then managed to stun Burch, buying him a moment to breathe. Carter finally reached Lee and Burch got Lorcan in, and Lee went berserk on both, knocking Burch out of the ring and hitting a dropkick on Lorcan. He then hit a huge forearm on Lorcan and a kick to the back of the head, followed by a German Supplex, but Lorcan kicked out right before 3.

Lorcan countered but Lee hit a gorgeous spiral kick and then pushed Carter onto Lorcan for their patented splash combo. Burch broke things up and Lee slammed him down to the floor. Then on the other side, Carter hit a Moonsault on Lorcan on the outside, rolled him into the ring, and went up to the top rope, but Lorcan got his knees up and then kicked Lee off the side of the ring.

Lorcan hit the back of Carther's knee and then applied an Ankle Lock, and Burch locked Lee in a Crossface. Carter managed to kick Lorcan into Burch and break both holds. Burch knocked over Lee and then Carter knocked down Burch. Lorcan chopped Carter and then hit a shoulder charge but the second time Carter threw him into the corner, then super kicked Bruch.

Lee tagged Carter and they hit their finisher and that was all she wrote for Lorcan, retaining their Tag Team Championships.

After they left, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland saw Lorcan and Burch crawling towards them, and they turned on both stars, slamming them to the mat and doing even more damage. Then Holland came back in and there Burch around a bit more before leaving.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below:

"It's a special Tag Team Title Tuesday night as NXT Tag Team Champions MSK offer a title opportunity to the dangerous Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter challenge NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and so much more. Don't miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

Tag Team Championships Match: MSK (C) vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Women's Tag Team Championships Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

