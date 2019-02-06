NXT Spoilers for February 6, 2019 Taping: NXT North American Title Match Announced

NXT will air its latest episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

For those who won’t be able to watch live, here are the highlights from the show via Wrestling Inc.

Newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano opened the show by bragging about how he defeated Ricochet at NXT Takeover: Phoenix and that “Johnny Wrestling” was officially back. Tommaso Ciampa made his way out and congratulated Gargano, saying he’s glad Gargano took his advice and now they own the wrestling world together, which prompted DIY chants from the crowd. Gargano rejected Ciampa, saying their moment at the end of the show was just his way of proving he never needed Ciampa.

Velveteen Dream interrupted both men, and wound up challenging Gargano to a title match using the shot he earned by winning the recent Worlds Collide tournament. Gargano accepted the challenge.

The first match of the night featured Jaxson Ryker defeating Mansoor with a sit-out chokeslam powerbomb. Ryker and the rest of the Forgotten Sons then cut a promo on the rest of the NXT locker room, eventually calling out the War Raiders for their NXT Tag Team Championships.

The next match saw 205 Live’s Drew Gulak defeat Performance Center product Eric Bugenhagen, who gets over with the crowd with an air guitar entrance. Gulak won with the GuLock submission, then made a challenge to anyone in the back who can give him a real challenge.

Out came Matt Riddle, and the two reportedly had a solid match. Riddle won after hitting a gutwrench powerbomb, followed by asieres of strikes and a Bromission submisson. The two shook hands after the match.

The main event of the night saw Bianca Belair team with Io Shirai and Kairi Sayne to defeat Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Shirai won the match for her team after hitting Baszler with a moonsault.

NXT made headlines this week when the brand brought back the Halftime Heat special for the first time in 20 years, featuring an incredibly fast-paced six-man tag match between Dream, Ricochet and Aleister Black against Gargano, Ciampa and Adam Cole. The face team won the match after Cole was hit with Fade to Black, a springboard 450 from Ricochet and a Purple Rainmaker elbow drop from Dream. In their post-match interviews, Cole claimed he would’ve won had his tag partners been the other members of the Undisputed Era, though Ciampa still blamed him for the loss.