WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Believes The Rock "Is Too Far Gone"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is doing legitimate WWE character work for the first time in decades. After fans relentlessly rejected his initial return in February, The Rock embraced the evil, turning heel and bending the knee to Roman Reigns by falling in line with The Bloodline. He traded his Under Armour cutoffs for Versace vests, showing shades of the fan-favorite "Hollywood Rock" persona from the early 2000s. As the weeks progressed, it became clear that while he paid homage to his villainous past, this version of The Rock was unlike anything audiences had ever seen before. The Rock began referring to himself as "The Final Boss," a nickname with the dual meaning of his status on the card alongside his legitimate position on the TKO Board of Directors.

The Rock's last WWE appearance came on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 40. He congratulated WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for his victory at the Showcase of the Immortals while simultaneously warning the American Nightmare that he would be back, and when that day comes, he is coming for Rhodes.Cody Rhodes Wants "The Real People's Champion" to Return

(Photo: WWE)

The WWE Champion is doubtful that The Rock of old will be back.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes noted he thinks The Rock is "too far gone" as The Final Boss to return as The People's Champion that he grew up with.

"I know it's underneath there. I know inside is the People's Champion. I was the biggest Rock fan growing up. I know he's in there. That's not what returned," Rhodes said. "I can't sit here saying man I'd like to bring the real People's Champion back. I really would because I think that's what's underneath there. But perhaps The Rock is too far gone."

Rhodes went on to compliment the size and stature of The Rock that did return, but once again emphasized that he wished things could have gone down differently.

"We got the Final Boss. We got the cursing. We got an unbelievably gritty and formidable, if you look at just his size compared to most wrestlers of the day, in terms of his athletic ability and his size," Rhodes continued. "I just wish the relationship had been different and I can't sit here hoping for that forever."

The Rock has expressed his intention to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next April. It is unclear as to if he will return to WWE programming before then.