Cody Rhodes Teases Drastic Change to WWE Presentation

In an industry packed with factions, Cody Rhodes has been a one-man army since returning to WWE in 2022. The American Nightmare went at all of his initial feuds by his lonesome, occasionally aligning with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to fight common enemies when the numbers game overwhelmed. This past April at WWE WrestleMania 40, Rhodes and longtime rival Seth Rollins put their differences aside in an effort to prevent The Bloodline from locking in absolute power. Now reigning as WWE Champion, Rhodes operates solo once again. He has plenty of friends in the locker room, but does not have a recurring force by his side.

Cody Rhodes Teases Acquiring a Manager

(Photo: WWE)

That could change in the near future.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teased picking up a "classic wrestling manager" to stand by his side during his time with the company's top prize.

"It was something I missed when Logan and I were doing this contract signing to see him flanked by so many people," Rhodes reflected on this past Friday's WWE SmackDown where upcoming opponent Logan Paul was accompanied by a crew. "I don't know, maybe I'm looking for the classic wrestling manager to join me on this title reign. I don't know who that is or what that is but it just felt like I wouldn't mind someone to holler the stuff that you just did."

Rhodes being a full-blown singles act is a rarity within the larger scope of his wrestling career. He was backed by his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, in his early matches before linking up with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. in Legacy. Shortly after that group split, Rhodes began tagging with his brother Goldust. When he left WWE in 2016, Rhodes was regularly accompanied by wife Brandi Rhodes during his Ring of Honor and TNA matches. In New Japan Pro Wrestling, he had the backing of Bullet Club. When AEW was launched, Rhodes had WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson in his corner as well as a rotating group from The Nightmare Family.

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around was the same reason I would have loved to have my dad around me," Rhodes continued. "It was nice to have a guy over my shoulder say what you just said and say we're not apologizing for greatness where mediocrity loves company and we're not joining that company. It was nice to have that voice in your ear."

Rhodes defends the WWE Championship against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday, May 25th.